Candidates sharpen words a week before special election…Moore campaign to prevent voter fraud…Springville police capture one inmate…and more

One week before the special election in Alabama and the candidates are sharpening their words. Democrat candidate Doug Jones gave a speech in Birmingham where he suggested that his opponent is an embarrassment to the state, is lying about the sexual misconduct allegations and would be a disaster for businesses. Republican candidate Roy Moore spoke at a rally in Fairhope last night. Moore spoke about the fact that Obamacare is still in place, the border is not secure and the establishment in DC is not helping President Trump pass his agenda. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon was also at the rally. He called Doug Jones radical on gun rights and abortion.

The Moore campaign is calling for action to prevent voter fraud in this special election, after sample ballots marked for Doug Jones were found in the Bullock County Probate Judge’s office. Secretary of State John Merrill says those ballots have been destroyed. Merrill says there were about 15 ballots. The Moore campaign responded to the news asking for an investigation so that public faith in the elections is not undermined. Moore campaign manager Bill Armistead is asking the Secretary of State to allow representatives from each campaign to inspect the supply of sample ballots in each probate office.

Police in Springville capture one of the escaped inmates from the St. Clair Correctional Facility. Ronald King was taken into custody at a home in Birmingham. King surrendered without incident. Police continue the search for Antwone Wilson.