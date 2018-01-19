Alabama man kills family

Tony Parker, of White Plains, in Calhoun County, Alabama, shot and killed his children and his daughter’s fiancée before killing himself Thursday.

Calhoun County deputies went to the home after receiving a phone call from Parker, saying he had killed his family and was going to kill himself.

Deputies found three bodies in the front yard, but not Parker.

Authorities traced Parker’s location to a nearby store, where he was found to have killed himself.

The victims were Heather Parker, 19 and Brandon Roberts, 20.

The third victim was a 12-year-old boy.

Parker’s children did not live with him.

Authorities continue to investigate.