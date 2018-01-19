Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne to hold 100th town hall meeting tour next week

Congressman Bradley Byrne, R-Fairhope, will hold a full slate of town hall meetings across Southwest Alabama next week as part of a tour celebrating his 100th in-person town hall meeting since being elected to Congress. It will be called the “100th Town Hall Tour.”

The 100th Town Hall Tour will include stops in all six counties that make up the First Congressional District. The actual 100th Town Hall meeting will be held on Monday, January 22 at 5:30 p.m. in Bay Minette. Bay Minette was the site of Congressman Byrne’s first-ever town hall meeting back in 2014.

Congressman Byrne is known for holding in-person town hall meetings across Southwest Alabama to hear directly from the people he represents. The town halls allow constituents to ask questions, provide feedback, or share their ideas directly with their Member of Congress. The town halls are free to attend and open to the public.

You can find all the details about Congressman Byrne’s busy town hall schedule online at Byrne.House.Gov/townhalls.

What: Frisco City Town Hall Meeting

When: Monday, January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. CT

Where: Frisco City City Hall; 3861 Bowden Street, Frisco City, AL

What: Bay Minette Town Hall Meeting

When: Monday, January 22nd at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bay Minette City Hall; 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL

What: Chickasaw Town Hall Meeting

When: Tuesday, January 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CT

Where: Chickasaw City Hall; 224 North Craft Highway, Chickasaw, A

What: Chatom Town Hall Meeting

When: Wednesday, January 24th at 9:30 a.m. CT

Where: Chatom Town Hall; 27 Cochran Avenue, Chatom, AL

What: Grove Hill Town Hall Meeting

When: Wednesday, January 24th at 12:00 noon CT

Where: Grove Hill Town Hall; 111 Church Street, Grove Hill, AL

What: Jackson Town Hall Meeting

When: Wednesday, January 24th at 1:30 p.m. CT

Where: Jackson Senior Center; 1701 College Avenue, Jackson, AL

What: Creola Town Hall Meeting

When: Wednesday, January 24th at 4:00 p.m. CT

Where: Creola City Hall; 9615 Old Highway 43, Creola, AL

What: East Brewton Town Hall Meeting

When: Thursday, January 25th at 1:30 p.m. CT

Where: East Brewton City Hall; 615 Forrest Avenue, East Brewton, AL

(News Release/Office of U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne)