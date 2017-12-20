Bizarre violence erupts in Hoover over a request to borrow a car

A Hoover man is recovering in ICU from a hatchet attack.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance near the Four Seasons condominiums, where they found a woman standing outside a home with blood on her hands.

Inside, police found a man suffering multiple wounds.

The 58-year-old victim says his girlfriend attacked him with a hatchet and billiard ball when he would not loan her his car.

Donna Brasher is now being charged with attempted murder.