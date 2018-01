When the snowing stopped in Alabama late Tuesday, the bitter cold moved in.

Huntsville got down to 7 degrees.

Hamilton in west Alabama also hit 7 degrees in the wake of an arctic cold front that has generated light snow Tuesday in parts of north, central and even south Alabama.

Many spots in north Alabama reported 1.5 inches.

Threet in Lauderdale County, Alabama, had 1.7 inches and Waterloo also in Lauderdale, got 1.5 inches.