Birmingham tech company DataPerk expands to Mobile

Birmingham’s DataPerk has acquired computer consulting business, IT Express, which allows the company to expand their services in the existing base in Birmingham and add Mobile offices in the acquisition.

DataPerk reports now having more than 30 employees encompassing all locations and plans to hire about 12 more in 2018.

DataPerk, founded in 2001, offers web design and hosting, network design and cabling, along with hardware and software support.

The acquisition will make it the leading tech company-serving law firms in Alabama.