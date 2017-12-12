Birmingham native Condoleezza Rice urges Alabamians to vote

Former National Security Advisor, U.S. Secretary of State and native of Birmingham, Condoleezza Rice, urges Alabamians to vote in today’s special Senate general election.

Rice said Monday, “This week’s special election will be one of the most significant in Alabama’s history. As a native daughter, I remain, at heart, an Alabaman who loves our state and its devotion to faith, family, and country.”

She went on to say, “I encourage you to take a stand for our core principles and for what is right.”