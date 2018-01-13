Birmingham marches for life today, anticipating next week’s national March for Life

Despite frigid temperatures, pro-life advocates gathered today in the streets of the Iron City for the annual Birmingham March for Life.

The details:

— Organizers encouraged folks from all walks of life to join the most important of causes, calling the march “one of the most meaningful opportunities for the entire community to gather and proclaim publicly the sanctity of every human life from the moment of conception to natural death.”

— The day began for marchers at 9 a.m. with a Respect Life Mass at St. Stephen the Martyr Church.

— The march itself began at 10:45 a.m. in Brother Bryan Park and continued through the Five Points South area of Birmingham.

— Local marches are going on all over the country this weekend, in anticipation for the national march in Washington D.C. next Friday, January 19.

— For more information about the march’s aims and for resources regarding pro-life issues, click here.