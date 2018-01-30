Birmingham man found not guilty of murder

Moses Siedlik, 20, of Birmingham, was found not guilty by a Jefferson County jury in the 2016 shooting death of Daniel Wideman, 19, of Gadsden.

Siedlik faced a capital murder charge for the shooting of Wideman.

Siedlik also faced other charges, such as reckless manslaughter, but the jury found him not guilty on all charges.

In June 2016, Wideman was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a road in Ensley’s Central Park community.

He later died at a Birmingham hospital.

Police arrested Siedlik in July.