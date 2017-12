A Birmingham firefighter is arrested for indecent exposure after he showed obscene pictures to four girls, two under the age of 10.

41-year-old Kevin Turpin is facing charges for the incident that happened in 2014, when he visited a doughnut shop in Midfield, showing pictures of his genitals to girls at the shop.

A mother of one of the victims filed a report immediately.

Why the delay in action against Turpin is still unclear.