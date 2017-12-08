Birmingham citizens call for chairwoman of Birmingham Water Works to resign after public corruption charges

Birmingham citizens call on the chairwoman of the Birmingham Water Works to resign after public corruption charges this week.

The request was made at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, regarding Chairwoman Sherry Lewis.

Other members of the board have yet to determine what is the next legal course of action to take regarding Lewis.

On Thursday, the new mayor of Birmingham, Randall Woodfin, released a statement on the case, saying his office is committed to public transparency and will work with any authorities to bring to light any improper activities.