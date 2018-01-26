A bill for ridesharing in Alabama passes the Senate

The Alabama Senate passes a bill that would create an overarching guideline for transportation companies like Uber and Lyft.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Bobby Singleton who says it expands options for riders and drivers in rural parts of the state.

The bill passed with a 28 to 0 vote.

If the bill passes the House and is signed by Governor Ivey, the state will no longer be without statewide regulations for ridesharing companies.

Currently, Alabama is one of six with no such laws.