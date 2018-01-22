Bill introduced to gut Alabama lieutenant governor’s office

Governor Kay Ivey opposes a proposal to significantly change the lieutenant governor’s office.

Senator Gerald Dial (R-Lineville) has a bill that will strip the lieutenant governor of presiding over the Alabama Senate.

The lieutenant governor’s office would exist only to provide a replacement should the governor become unable to serve.

The Senate would elect a senator as its presiding officer.

Dial said the lieutenant governor’s position could be put to better use by assisting the governor.

Ivey said working in the Senate prepared her to be governor.