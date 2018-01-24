A big public hearing at the Alabama Statehouse

A key public hearing was held today in the Alabama Statehouse regarding earmarking of budget items.

Alabama earmarks more money than other states, causing budget problems because tax dollars are already tied up.

Senator Trip Pittman (R-Montrose), chairman of the Senate committee that handles the General Fund budget, has introduced a bill to remove $79 million in earmarks.

Five people spoke to the committee and told the members that Pittman’s bill would hurt critical services for children, the mentally ill, veterans and forest protection.

No one spoke in favor of the bill.

No vote was taken.

Pittman said he did not know when a vote would be taken.