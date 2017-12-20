Big money awarded to bus crash victims in Birmingham

A Birmingham jury awards $12 million to victims in a MAX Transit bus crash in 2015.

20 passengers were on board the bus when the driver lost consciousness.

The bus went off the road, turned over and landed in a ravine.

Attorneys with Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm claimed the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority was negligent in taking action against the driver, since a loss of consciousness had occurred two other times prior to that accident.

