It’s beginning to look a lot like tax cuts

Congress is within days of voting for the $1.5 trillion tax cut bill that President Trump is eager to sign before Christmas.

The U.S. House will take up the debate and voting on the bill today.

The Senate will vote later tonight or tomorrow.

Senate Republican holdouts on voting for the bill came over onto the “yes” side on Monday.

Senators like Bob Corker of Tennessee, Marco Rubio of Florida, Susan Collins of Maine and Mike Lee of Utah stood on the affirmative side.