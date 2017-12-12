Bannon says special election is bigger than the people of Alabama

Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist for President Trump, says Alabama’s special general election for the U.S. Senate is an “up-or-down vote between the Trump miracle and the nullification project.”

Bannon spoke last night at a campaign rally for Judge Roy Moore and said, “This is greater than Judge Moore and even greater than the people of Alabama.”

Bannon’s former boss, President Donald Trump, said in a robo call Monday that he badly needs Moore’s vote in the U.S. Senate.