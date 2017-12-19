Baldwin County deputy shot

A yet unidentified Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday night and is now reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The deputy responded to a domestic violence call, where a woman had been assaulted at a home north of Stockton in the Latham community.

When officers approached the home, without warning, the suspect began shooting and hit one of the deputies.

A standoff then began with the suspect, with SWAT teams being called in.

The suspect was finally arrested just after 6 a.m. today.