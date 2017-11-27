Auburn upsets Alabama in Iron Bowl game…today is deadline for special Senate election…Fayetteville police search for missing woman…and more

Today is the deadline for being part of the upcoming special Senate election in Alabama. Voter registration postcards must be postmarked by midnight tonight. The local registrar’s office will be open today until 5 p.m. The deadline for applying for an absentee election is Dec. 7 and must be returned by Dec. 11. The special election will be held on Dec. 12 between Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democrat candidate Doug Jones.

A Huntsville police officer is hospitalized from a shooting that leaves one person dead. Officers say they were responding to a domestic violence call when an armed man at the scene began to fire. One officer was shot in the leg while another officer responded to the gunfire, killing the man.

The state’s unemployment rate hits an all-time low. The October rate came in at 3.6 percent, down from September’s 3.8 percent. A year ago, the unemployment rate was at 6.1 percent. Shelby County maintains the lowest unemployment rate of all the counties at 2.6 percent.

Police in Fayetteville are searching for a missing young woman. 23-year-old Nicki Thompson is white with blonde hair. She was last seen leaving her home on Friday, Nov. 24. Thompson has not been seen since. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the woman.

The Iron Bowl was a big shake up in the SEC championship game line up and the ratings. More people tuned in to watch the Iron Bowl than any other college football game of the season. Auburn upset the proverbial apple cart with a 26-14 win over no. 1 ranked Alabama. The championship game will now be between the Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on Dec. 2.

President Trump continues with his indirect way of endorsing Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race. Trump tweeted on Sunday that it would be a disaster if Democrat candidate Doug Jones were to win the state’s special election. Trump called Jones weak on crime, the border, the 2nd Amendment and the military. Trump said the last thing Alabamians need in the Senate is someone who is controlled by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

President Trump is also gearing up for a big week on Capitol Hill as lawmakers return to work after the holiday break. Trump returned to Washington from time spent in Mar-a-lago, Florida. He tweeted that the tax cuts in Congress will be finalized and passed this week. The president will meet with congressmen on Tuesday in an effort to shore up support of the tax reform bill, especially in the Senate, where the voting margin is narrow. Trump said the end result will be a benefit for all.

Black Friday was a busy day for the FBI, not so much with crime but with background checks. The agency received the most requests for background checks in a single day, following gun purchases. The total number of requests came in at 200,000, up from last year’s 185,000. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a comprehensive review of the background check system following the church shooting in Texas, where the gunman obtained guns because the Air Force failed to register his felony charges that would have prohibited the sale.