Auburn University student wins prestigious scholarship…Washington Post calls Alabamians defiant for sticking with Moore…and more

The bodies of two men missing for two weeks have been found over the weekend. Atlanta rapper Edward Reeves and his cousin Kendrick Stokes were found in a wooded area off County Road 13. The two men’s bodies were about four miles apart. Reeves was last seen with his cousin on Nov. 5 after leaving the Alabama National Fair. The two were back in their hometown of Montgomery for a visit. There is no word on the exact cause of death.

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador is under arrest for sexual abuse charges in Baldwin County. 34-year-old Melvin Omar Rodriquez is facing charges for manufacturing child pornography, as well as sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12. Rodriguez was turned into Foley police by his wife after she found inappropriate pictures on his phone. An investigation into the case continues.

An Auburn University student wins the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Matthew Rogers of Huntsville is now the fifth Auburn student to win the honor. The first one to win was back in 2009. Rogers is one of the 32 Rhodes Scholarships awarded to Americans from England’s University of Oxford. Rogers plans to pursue a doctorate of cyber security at the University of Oxford.

On this day, in 1826, in Alabama history, the state legislature met in the new capital of Tuscaloosa, which had been moved from the first capital of Cahaba in 1846. 20 years later, Montgomery became the state’s capital.

The Washington Post is now calling Alabamians defiant for sticking with Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. The same newspaper that launched the allegations against Moore a week ago is now reporting that despite national pressure to ditch Moore, his supporters are doubling down. Jake Tapper with CNN noted that recent polls showing Moore behind his opponent Democrat Doug Jones are not accurate. Tapper says that voters are refusing to be forthright with pollsters. Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan says that Alabamians will be the ultimate jury in this election, not the media or those from afar.

The FBI and Justice Department are telling Congress that they are unable to positively substantiate claims made in the infamous Russian dossier that claims some type of Russian connection to President Trump. The dossier was composed by a former British spy and was paid for by the Clinton campaign. The investigation into all of the Russia collusion claims started 16 months ago.

The Georgia Dome is no more. The largest domed stadium was imploded this morning with 5,000 pounds of explosives. The dome first opened in 1992 and has seen several high school football state championship games, the Peach Bowl, SEC Championship Games, two Super Bowls, the 1996 Olympic basketball and three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments.