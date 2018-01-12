Auburn online programs receive top rankings from U.S. News & World Report

AUBURN, Ala. – Four of Auburn University’s online graduate programs placed in the top 15 according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Online Program rankings released Tuesday.

Online programs that received high marks include the non-MBA programs (No. 6) and MBA (No. 11) in the Harbert College of Business, the College of Education (No. 13) and the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering (No. 15).

“These most recent rankings reflect Auburn’s commitment to translate our high-quality academic programs into first-rate, online learning experiences,” said Bill Hardgrave, Auburn University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “These latest rankings demonstrate the value of an Auburn degree in the workforce, and serve as a testament to our faculty experts who develop and deliver these programs.”

The rankings come at a time when the university steps up its strategy to increase the number of online course offerings and programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Since the implementation of the university’s strategic plan in 2013, Auburn has increased its online course offerings by more than 300 percent. In spring 2018, the university launched two new online undergraduate completer programs, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Computer Science, for students and professionals who have earned some college credits and want to complete their degrees at Auburn.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings are based on each program’s reputation, admissions selectivity and faculty credentials, with some consideration of other factors that can improve online learning. Only programs in which all the required coursework could be completed via distance education were considered for the rankings.

(Charles Martin/Auburn University)