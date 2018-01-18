Auburn University hires new athletic director

Allen Greene, 40, who has served as Buffalo’s athletic director for the past two years, will be the next University at Auburn University, pending approval of the school’s board of trustees.

Greene served as deputy A.D. and a senior associate A.D. at Buffalo University under Danny White, now the A.D. at UCF.

He worked there for three years and has an accomplished background in fundraising.

Greene, will be the third African-American A.D. in SEC history.