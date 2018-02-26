Auburn Chamber of Commerce head: ‘No plans’ to remove Chuck Person from Auburn’s ‘Tiger Trail’ walk of fame

During his four seasons at Auburn University in the 1980s, former college and professional basketball standout Chuck Person led the Tigers to three NCAA tournament appearances and remains the all-time scoring leader in the school’s history with 2,311 points. More recently, for three seasons he was an assistant coach at Auburn under current head coach Bruce Pearl.

But all of that came to an abrupt end last year after Person was arrested and charged with six felony counts related to fraud and corruption. Later that year, Person was fired by Auburn University.

Despite departing Auburn University in disgrace, a plaque commemorating Person’s time as a player at Auburn University remains on the city’s walk of fame, also known as the “Tiger Trail” on the sidewalk on the westbound side of Magnolia Avenue between College and Gay Streets.

The “Tiger Trail” is a joint effort by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and Auburn University to honor athletes, coaches and administrators from the university.

According to Lolly Steiner, president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Person’s plaque will remain for the time being.

“At this time there are no plans for Chuck’s plaque on the Tiger Trail,” Steiner said to Yellowhammer News in an email.

Person was a 1995 inductee of the trail, making him one of the first former student-athletes recognized.

