An apology for travel disruptions at Atlanta International

Georgia Power CEO Paul Bowers offers an apology for all those affected by the weekend fire at Atlanta International.

Thousands of inbound, outbound and connecting flights were cancelled, due to the 11 hours without power at the airport.

Bowers says the electrical fire took so long to fix, because the main power line and secondary backup power lines were both affected by the fire.

Atlanta, as well as other airports affected by the scheduling mayhem, are slowly returning to a normal pace.