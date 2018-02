Joseph Siegelman, son of ex-governor Don Siegelman and a Birmingham attorney, has qualified as a Democrat to run for Alabama Attorney General.

Joseph Siegelman is an attorney with The Cochran Firm, and specializes in personal injury, product liability, medical malpractice and mass tort legislation.

He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and UA School of Law.

His filing comes a year after his father was released from prison on bribery charges.