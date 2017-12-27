Another requested delay for federal case against former Auburn coach
The federal case against the former Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is delayed for the second time.
The case will resume sometime in early February.
The delay is at the request of Person’s attorneys.
Person has pleaded not guilty to the charges of bribery, fraud and corruption.
Person is accused of influencing players to promote certain businesses once they got to the NBA, the same businesses that gave Person money for the influence.