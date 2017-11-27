Anniston police receive grant that helps all divisions…UAB Blazers face Ohio in Bahamas Bowl…abortion is at an all-time low…and more

Democrat Senate candidate Doug Jones says that his opponent is unfit for the office. Jones lashed out at Roy Moore after President Trump launched a Twitter blast on Jones on Sunday.

The president said it would be a disaster to have Jones represent Alabama in the Senate. Trump cited Jones’ weak stand on the border, the military, crime and the 2nd Amendment. The special election is this coming Dec. 12.

Today is the deadline for being part of the upcoming special Senate election in Alabama. Voter registration postcards must be postmarked by midnight tonight. The local registrar’s office will be open today until 5 p.m. The deadline for applying for an absentee election is Dec. 7 and must be returned by Dec. 11. The special election will be held on Dec. 12 between Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democrat candidate Doug Jones.

Anniston police are receiving a grant that will help all of their divisions. The Community Oriented Policing Services program announced that Anniston police will receive a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice. Chief Shane Denham says this is a big deal and will have a major impact on each division. The grant will fund salaries for four officers for three years. When the department applied for the grant, they were looking for ways to increase their manpower. The department also agreed to cooperate with federal immigration agents as a stipulation of the grant.

The UAB Blazers are headed to a bowl game. The football team will face Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl. The game will be televised by ESPN. It’s happening on Dec. 22 at the National Stadium in Nassau. UAB ends the football season with an 8-4 record, the same as Ohio’s.

Today is Cyber Monday and online deals abound. Adobe Analytics is predicting that shoppers will spend $6.6 billion online today. If that happens, it will be a 16 percent increase from 2016 spending. The web traffic for these purchases will most likely happen on smartphones and tablets, outpacing the use of desktop computers for the first time.

A lawsuit is filed against the Trump administration late Sunday night to stop an appointment. Leandra English is the interim director for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. English is filing the lawsuit to stop President Trump from appointing his budget director Mick Mulvaney to step in and take her place as interim. The lawsuit was filed last night at a federal court in DC. English argues that she was appointed to the position during the Obama administration and federal law prohibits another interim director from being appointed.

Mexican military rescues four American hikers who were injured while climbing the tallest volcano in North America. The peak of Orizaba is situated between the two Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz. A navy helicopter searched for the hikers on Saturday, then ground forces went in on Sunday. The hikers have been hospitalized in Mexico.

A report from the Center for Disease Control out of Atlanta shows the abortion rate is at a historic low. The report reveals a nationwide drop of 2 percent between 2013 and 2014. Abortions are now at 12 per 1,000 women. The rate peaked at 19 abortions per 1,000 women in 2008. About 59 percent of all abortions performed were on women in their 20s.