Anniston businessman admits to bizarre behavior with female workers

H. Brandt Ayers, chairman of the Board of Consolidated Publishing, publisher of The Anniston Star, allegedly spanked several female employees in the 1970s.

Ayers pulled one woman employee out of her chair, bent her over a desk and spanked her 18 times with a metal ruler.

Several other female Star staffers reported similar contact with Ayers.

In a statement, Ayers said, “As a very young man with more authority than judgment, I did some things I regret.”

He went on to say he wishes he could relive those days again and make changes.