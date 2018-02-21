“America’s Pastor” dies at 99

Christian evangelist and Southern Baptist preacher, Billy Graham, died this morning at the age of 99.

Graham died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, of natural causes.

Graham has offered spiritual advice to 12 consecutive presidents of the United States and preached to hundreds of millions of people across the globe in hundreds of countries.

Graham had one message that he consistently delivered regardless of his audience: faith in Christ.

Graham was born in 1918 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on a dairy farm.

He made a personal decision regarding Christ at the age of 15 at a tent revival meeting in his home town.

Graham has been called America’s pastor for his example and testimony over nearly 80 decades.