Amber alert ends with Florida girl found in Alabama

A missing girl in Florida who sparked an amber alert this week is found safe in Alabama.

Eufaula Police were informed of the possibility of 8-year-old Juliet Odierna being in their area.

Odierna was taken from her school in Cape Coral, Florida, on Thursday afternoon.

The little girl was found in the early morning hours in Eufuala.

Police say she was found in good condition.

The abductor, Theodore Moschovas, is now in police custody and will be extradited to Florida.