Alabama Republican Party ‘indefinitely postpones’ censure of Sen. Shelby for not supporting Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Republican Party voted to “indefinitely postpone” consideration of a resolution that would have censured Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) for not supporting former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in the 2017 U.S. Senate special election.

The measure was expected to fail, but some of the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee told Yellowhammer News there seemed to be more support for it at the meeting than had been anticipated.

In the lead-up to last December’s special election between Moore and Democratic Party nominee Doug Jones, Shelby declined to support Moore and publicly announced he was writing in a “distinguished Republican” instead.

Jones narrowly won the race over Moore to be elected U.S. Senator. At times during the debate about the resolution, both sides shouted at the opposing side, with the resolution’s proponents blaming Shelby for Jones’ win and the opponents citing Shelby’s commitment to the Republican Party in Alabama.

“Richard Shelby didn’t stand by Roy Moore, but instead he stood by the guy who kills babies.” -actual quote from someone at the ALGOP meeting. This is stupid and ridiculous. — Zach Weidlich (@zach_wide) February 24, 2018

The party voted to approve other resolutions including measures on immigration, abortion, restrictions to stem abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and to honor evangelist Billy Graham, who passed away earlier this week.

