ALGOP dinner this Friday to feature Pete Hegseth

This Friday, the Alabama Republican Party will host its annual Winter dinner for 500 Republicans from around the state at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel & Spa.

Attendees will include federal, state and county elected officials, GOP candidates for the 2018 Alabama Primary Election, Party members and grassroots activists.

The Winter Dinner keynote speaker is Pete Hegseth, who is a decorated veteran, Princeton/Harvard graduate, a highly-acclaimed author and a Fox News host/political analyst.