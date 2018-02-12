ALFA endorses Kay Ivey, Will Ainsworth, John Merrill – Heard in the Hallway

Yellowhammer News just heard in the hallway that the political action arm of the Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Gov. Kay Ivey in the governor’s race, State Rep. Will Ainsworth for lieutenant governor, and Secretary of State John Merrill in his reelection campaign.

The coveted endorsements are a boost for their campaigns.

Ivey has drawn primary challenges from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Birmingham evangelist Scott Dawson, Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile, and Sen. Slade Blackwell of Mountain Brook

Ainsworth is running in the GOP primary against Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, the president of the Alabama Public Service Commission, and State Sen. Rusty Glover of Semmes.

Merrill will face Michael Johnson in his campaign for a second term.

The Republican Primary will be held June 5.

