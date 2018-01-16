Alabama Department of Transportation has warnings for drivers today
The Alabama Department of Transportation is warning drivers to stay off the road today if at all possible due to ice forming on roads and bridges.
ALDOT says that high pavement temperatures from the warm weather on Monday makes the perfect scenario for ice to form once the snow drops, melts and temperatures drop down to below freezing.
ALDOT says drivers should slow down, and not tailgate if they absolutely have to be on the roads.