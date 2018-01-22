Consider alternate routes if you travel along this section of I-59 in Alabama

Today, weather permitting, ALDOT will close the right lane of I-59 northbound for paving from north of the St. Clair Springs exit at milepost 156, to south of the Ashville exit at milepost 166, according to a news release.

All travel lanes are expected to reopen at around 4 p.m. Monday.

This same lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23, thru Saturday, Jan. 27.

You are advised to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in this area.