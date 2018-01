Friday, James “Skip” Thompson III, of Decatur, will take the oath of office in Huntsville as the U.S. Senate confirmed Thompson and three other Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board nominees on Dec. 21.

Thompson was nominated by President Donald Trump.

Thompson’s term will end in May 2021.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility.

It provides electricity to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.