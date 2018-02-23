Alabamian arrested for government fraud

Anna Marie Knowles, 36, of Headland, in Henry County, was arrested Thursday on charges of wire fraud, theft of government property and using a false document in a matter under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Knowles works for Dothan’s Farm Service Agency and allegedly fraudulently obtained $116,500 through her work overseeing the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program for Houston County, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

U.S. attorney, Louis Franklin, says if convicted Knowles faces up to 20 years in prison, monetary penalties and restitution.