Alabama cop accused of raping woman while she was handcuffed

Eldrick Kennedy, a former Phenix City policeman, was arrested after a woman in his custody accused him of sexual assault.

Kennedy responded to a shoplifting call at a grocery store and arrested a woman who later told Russell County Sheriff’s investigators that Kennedy raped her, while still in handcuffs, after she was taken to an undisclosed location.

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, officials say Kennedy confessed to “elements of rape” in his police interview, but claimed that what happened was consensual.

Kennedy apparently turned off his body camera during the alleged incident.

Kennedy was placed on administrative leave, then fired.

He is in the Lee County Jail on one count of first-degree rape.

Bond was set at $60,000.