A large project to improve MLK Boulevard in Northport will begin soon.

A public meeting on the project is scheduled for Feb. 27.

The $9 million project is a joint effort between the ALDOT and the city of Northport.

The project will include some new sidewalks, street lighting and an improved roadway surface.

The project will also straighten the road and realign some intersections.

All funding is in place for the project.