We know what Alabama’s senators think about Roy Moore.

— Sen. Richard Shelby (Tuscaloosa) has inundated national news reports for weeks as the most high-profile Alabama Republican to support someone other than his party’s nominee for Senate.

— Sen. Luther Strange (Birmingham), for whose seat Moore is vying, has been a little more ambivalent about the matter, but not without taking a slight jab at Moore.

— “I’m staying out of it now,” Strange told the Washington Post. “I think everybody knows how I feel about Judge Moore. We made our case and the voters made a different decision.”

But what about Alabama’s Republican House members?

Here’s where they stand:

— All six House Republicans endorsed Moore in a joint statement published by Moore’s campaign in early November, before the allegations were published.

— Since then, none have withdrawn that endorsement, but some are more defensive than others.

— Rep. Mo Brooks (Huntsville) has stood by Moore calling one accuser a liar, and has said he will vote for Moore.

— Shortly after the allegations were published, Rep. Robert Aderholt (Haleyville) said he has “no reason not to vote for Moore.”

— Rep. Bradley Byrne (Fairhope) has reinforced, though indirectly, his vote for Moore, saying that he doesn’t vote for Democrats or write-in candidates.

— Reps. Martha Roby (Montgomery), Gary Palmer (Hoover) and Mike Rogers (Saks) have all been relatively quiet since the initial endorsement, neither reinforcing nor withdrawing their endorsements.

— Yellowhammer contacted Roby’s, Palmer’s, and Rogers’s offices for comment but none could be reached.

