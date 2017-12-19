Alabama’s congressional delegation responds after House passes historic tax cut

Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by a 227-203 vote along party lines.

That was reflected within Alabama’s congressional delegation with Republican Reps. Robert Aderholt, Gary Palmer, Mike Rogers, Mo Brooks and Bradley Bryne all voting for the bill, with Rep. Terri Sewell, the state’s lone Democrat, voting against it.

The bill moves on to the U.S. Senate, where it could be voted on as early as tonight and signed into law by President Donald Trump before Christmas.

“We are hours away from delivering the first major tax code overhaul since the Reagan Administration to the American people,” Byrne said in a tweet immediately upon the bill’s passage. “This bill is a huge victory for Alabamians – let’s get this signed, sealed and delivered to President Trump’s desk.”

Byrne also highlighted the bill’s ends to the Obamacare mandate tax and its increase to monies received by Gulf Coast states.

Roby called it “relief to middle-income families across the country” and said on Twitter her children, Margaret and George, were in Washington, D.C. to witness the vote.

Alabama’s Robert Aderholt called his vote in the affirmative one for “jobs, bigger paychecks and a stranger economy.”

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) applauded the legislation as historic and urged the Senate to “move quickly” on the bill.

“After over 30 years, the day has finally come for this historic tax legislation to simplify our broken tax code,” Rogers said in a statement. “I was pleased the bill passed the House today with my strong support and look forward to seeing the relief it brings to hard-working families across East Alabama and America. The legislation will let Americans keep more of their hard-earned paychecks, will lower the corporate tax rate to make American businesses more competitive and will increase the Child Tax Credit. The bill also eliminates Obamacare’s individual mandate so that families can have more freedom in their health care decisions.”

“I hope the Senate will move quickly on this legislation so that President Trump can sign this important bill into law,” he added. “I appreciate President Trump’s leadership on this historic tax reform legislation.”

Sewell, the lone dissenter, decried the legislation, arguing it wasn’t tax reform.

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV.

