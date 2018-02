Valerie Crum, of Pleasant Grove, near Birmingham, is missing and authorities are asking for your help in finding her.

Crum was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Police say she left home to go get her car serviced and has not been seen or heard from since.

Crum’s vehicle is a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with a license plate THP565.

If you have any information on her disappearance, contact Pleasant Grove police at 205-744-1735.