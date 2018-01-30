Alabama water okay after spill in Fayette

A water conservation order was ended Saturday in Fayette County as officials told residents in the southwestern part of the county that they no longer needed to boil their water.

The order was caused by a diesel fuel leak running into a stream Thursday from an abandoned industrial site off Alabama Highway 18.

The Fayette County Water Authority and Fayette County Water Works Board are back to normal operations after diesel fuel in the stream was contained.

Soil around the industrial site where the spill happened is being removed.

The owner of the site is paying for the cleanup.