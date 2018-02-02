Alabama Supreme Court lets inmate’s death penalty stand

The Alabama Supreme Court will not hear the appeal of Jeffery Day Rieber, who is sentenced to die in the killing of a convenience store clerk in Huntsville in 1990.

A brief order rejecting the appeal by Rieber was released by the court today.

Rieber was convicted by a Madison County jury in 1992 in the fatal shooting of Glenda Craig, who was killed while working at a store where a robbery occurred.

Jurors recommended life without parole, but a judge imposed the death sentence.