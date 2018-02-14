Alabama student with parent’s cellphone is behind the Sparkman High School shutdown

An 18-year-old is being charged after Sparkman High School was placed into lockdown on Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was able to trace the 911 call to the cell phone of Devante McCobbe’s parents.

The call came in at 10 a.m.

The 911 operators heard a voice say put the gun down and found the cell phone to be coming from the school, launching the shutdown.

Mccobbe was found with the cell phone and is charged with falsely reporting an incident.