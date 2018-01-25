$4 million tax cut passes Alabama State Senate

A state income tax cut for low-income workers was approved by the Alabama State Senate Thursday.

The vote was 28-0 for the proposal to allow more taxpayers to take the maximum standard deduction.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.

The bill increases the adjusted gross income level where jointly filing married taxpayers qualify for the full $7,500 standard deduction from $20,000 to $23,000.

There will be like changes for singles.

Collectively, the tax cut is worth $4 million and will impact 182,000 tax returns.