Alabama shooter identified by Opelika Police

Shyrod Jones, 23, of Opelika, is the man police have identified as the shooter that allegedly killed Jabbar Combs, Junior, 19, of Tuskegee.

According to Opelika Police, Jones and another person were at their home when at approximately 11:15 p.m., Jones heard loud knocking and banging on his rear door.

Jones picked up a firearm due to a previous burglary and went to the rear door and found Combs.

Jones stated that Combs made a threatening movement and Jones fired his gun.

Opelika Police later determined that Combs had friends in a neighboring house and may simply have mistaken the address.