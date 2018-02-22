Fallen law enforcement officers: Alabama Senate will consider extended benefits to their families

A bill that extends benefits to the families of fallen law enforcement officers passes the State House and now goes to the Alabama Senate.

The bill passed with an 80 to 3 vote with nine abstentions.

The bill is called the Philip Davis Act in honor of a Pelham police officer who was shot and killed while walking back to his car after giving a driver a ticket.

Children of fallen officers will get worker’s compensation benefits until they are 18, instead of a limited 10-year plan.

The bill also extends benefits for officers’ spouses.