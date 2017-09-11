Alabama Senate Race: Voter Registration Extended Through Tomorrow Due to Irma

Governor Kay Ivey issued an Executive Order today giving Alabama citizens a 24-hour extension on registering to vote in the upcoming run-off election for the U.S. Senate between incumbent Luther Strange and Roy Moore.

With state offices closed due to Hurricane Irma, Ivey issued the order, stating:

“With today being the deadline to register to vote in September’s runoff, it only makes sense to extend the deadline to tomorrow because of the current weather situation in our state. Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, and I’m proud to direct the Secretary of State and local boards of registrars to ensure that Alabamians can register tomorrow and still be eligible to vote September 26th,” Governor Ivey said.

Secretary of State John Merrill Tweeted: We were honored to work with @ GovernorKayIvey to extend the voter registration deadline an extra day to accommodate those affected by Irma!

Related: Want To Vote In Alabama’s Senate Runoff? Today’s Your Last Opportunity To Register