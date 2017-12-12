Alabama Senate race draws high voter turnout across the state

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill reports that the projection he released of 25 percent voter turnout is on track to be an accurate prediction.

If the trends continue, the Senate race today will easily exceed the final numbers for the Aug. 15 primary (reporting 18 percent) and Sept. 26 Republican runoff (reporting 15 percent).

Merrill remarks that the turnout boost is fairly bipartisan, saying “”I’m hearing that the turnout in certain areas that might benefit Doug Jones are complemented by heavy turnout in other areas, in some rural parts of the state that would probably complement Judge Moore. So I think that’s going to balance itself out if that trend continues.”

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. across the state.

To find your voting location, visit here for registered voter resources.